2,000 students given Rs241m scholarships

LAHORE:Forman Christian College (A Chartered University) is committed to ensuring that students coming from families with limited means have the opportunity to obtain an education in one of the most historic institutions of higher learning in Pakistan.

According to a press release, during the 2021-2022 academic year, FCCU provided scholarships valued at Rs241 million to nearly 2,000 students. Similarly, during the current academic year (2022-2023), FCCU is making Rs329 million available in scholarship funding at all levels -- Intermediate, Undergraduate and Postgraduate. The statement also reads “Historically, higher education has long played a vital role in building tolerance, promoting innovation, and transforming communities, both in Pakistan and beyond.”