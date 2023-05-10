Millers artificially raise flour price, says food dept

LAHORE:Provincial Food Department has accused flour millers of artificially raising flour price. Citing wheat purchase data, a senior official of the department busted what he called black marketing of flour.

He said as per data submitted by flour mills through online portal, they have declared reserves of about 4.5 lakh metric tons of privately purchased wheat. Flour mills bought this wheat at around Rs3,900 per maund and hence price of flour should have been about Rs300 lower than what is being charged by them, he alleged. The wheat stock held by flour mills is enough for meeting needs of more than a month. It is the moral and religious duty of flour mills not to artificially create shortage and price hike of flour, he stressed.

Explaining factors regarding recent price hike of flour, senior official said, in relation to the availability of flour in the province, the Punjab Flour Mills Association has taken the position that the mills do not have wheat to make flour and flour prices are increasing due to shortage of wheat.

This stand of Flour Mills Association is against the facts, he said and adding the government has created an online portal with the help of Punjab Information Technology Board for registration of wheat stock by flour mills. According to this portal, the self-declared stocks of flour mills are 449,867 metric tons i.e. more than one crore twelve lakh maunds of 40-kg each. With grinding cheap wheat but selling flour at high prices is tantamount to anti-poor intervention in the market. He made it clear that the Directorate of Food is issuing permits to flour mills for procurement of wheat. Flour mills should obtain permits to procure wheat and facilitate the poor people.

Flour mills are expected to grind their wheat stocks in public and national interest and provide flour to the public at cost-effective prices, said the senior official. Meanwhile, on the call of Pakistan Flour Mills Association, millers of Khyber (PK) closed their business on Tuesday and the flour mills of Punjab went on a token strike of 4 hours. PFMA Punjab decided that the flour mills of the province and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province will go on strike in protest against the policies of the food department. Flour mills have decided to extend strike further.