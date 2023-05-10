Probables announced for national basketball camp

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) has invited 25 aspirants for the national training camp starting from today (Wednesday) here at the Pakistan Sports Complex.

The probables were selected following a three-day of trials watched by the selection committee. As many as 80 players took part in the trials on the recommendations of affiliated units. The PBBF selection committee is headed by Col (r) Shujaat Ali Rana, while the members of the committee include Muhammad Riaz Malik and Maudood Jafri.

Imtiaz Rafi Butt Senior Vice President PBBF, Khalid Bashir Secretary General PBBF, Ouj E Zahoor Associate Secretary PBBF, Former Pakistan Coach Maj. (R) Asad Pervaiz, former National Player Malik Mutahir witnessed trials.

"The selection of basketball players for the national team is a complex process that involves a variety of factors", said PBBF Secretary General, Khalid Bashir. Pakistan team will participate in the four-nation championship to be held in Maldives later this year. The selected players have been advised to report to camp commandment and head coach Malik Riaz on May 10 at the Pakistan Sports Complex.

The players selected for the camp are Hamza Bin Javed (Army), Shahbaz Ali (Army), Atif Shah (Army), Muhammad Shahid (Army), Imad Ahmed (Army), Rana Haris Ahmed ( Faisalabad), Sameer Khan (Hayderabad), Sammar Abbas (Islamabad), Ali Hamza Kazmi (Islamabad), Zain Ali (Karachi), Safi Ullah Khan (Lahore), Ibtisam Murtaza (Lahore), Muhammad Hamza (Multan), Zia Ur Rehman (Navy), Umair Jan (PAF), Saqib Ullah Mahsood (PAF), Mehtab Akram (PAF), Naeem Ullah (Peshawar), Abdul Wahab (Peshawar), Izhar Ullah (POF), Rana M Usman (Police), Muhammad Usman (Police), Muhammad Hammad (Rawalpindi), Muhammad Sajawal (Sargodha), Zain ul Hasan (Wapda).