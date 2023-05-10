 
close
Wednesday May 10, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sports

NA body’s meeting rescheduled

By Our Correspondent
May 10, 2023

ISLAMABAD: The meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee earlier scheduled for today (Wednesday) has been rescheduled for May 17. The meeting was postponed due to multiple factors. All the concerned have been intimated regarding the change in dates. The agenda items for May 17 meeting will remain the same.