India maintain dominance in bridge championship

LAHORE: India maintained their upper hand in the ongoing 22nd BFAME Championships here on Tuesday.

Three more rounds were organised during the day and in all three, India were the dominant force, but Pakistan gave them tough time in all the four categories – open, women, seniors and mixed.

In the third and final round of the day at the 22nd BFAME Championships, India emerged as the top-performing team in all four categories. In the open category, India were first with a score of 135.52 VP, followed by Pakistan with 128.54 VP. Jordan came third with 114.93 VP, followed by Bangladesh with 111.70 VP and the UAE with 109.31 VP.

In the women's category, India came first with a score of 160.98 VP, followed by Pakistan with 144.22 VP. The UAE came third with 120.15 VP, followed by Palestine with 96.14 VP and Jordan with 77.51 VP.

In the seniors category, India were again first with a score of 149.68 VP, followed by Pakistan with 134.07 VP. Jordan came in third with 73.75 VP. In the mixed category, India topped the board with a score of 157.49 VP, followed by the UAE with 133.86 VP. Jordan came in third with 97.93 VP, followed by Pakistan with 90.22 VP.

Earlier, in the first round of the day, India led the open category with 119.26 Victory Points (VP) followed by Pakistan at 105.02 VP. The women's category saw India in the lead with 131.73 VP, followed by Pakistan at 121.81 VP. India also held the lead in the seniors and mixed categories with 130.88 VP and 119.56 VP, respectively.

In the second round, India maintained their lead in the open category with 129.26 VP, while Pakistan were second with 113.54 VP.