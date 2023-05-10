Women’s team coach to arrive on May 19

LAHORE: Head coach of Pakistan women's cricket team, Mark Coles, is set to arrive in Pakistan on May 19 to assess the performances of female players in the domestic event.

Coles will then select players for the team's next assignment. This will be Coles' second stint as coach of the Pakistan women's team. According to sources, Coles will also observe the performance of junior players in the emerging players camp. The domestic women's tournament will commence in Karachi next week. The first assignment for Mark Coles will be a home series against South Africa. The South African women's team is expected to arrive in August. Pakistan are currently ranked third in the ICC Women's ODI Rankings.