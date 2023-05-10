‘Mugger’ beaten to death by crowd

A crowd of people took matters into their own hands and violently attacked a suspected mugger in Surjani Town on Tuesday, resulting in his death. The incident occurred in Sector 5-D where the robbers attempted to mug a citizen who resisted their attempt.
The robbers shot and injured the citizen before trying to escape. However, a mob managed to catch one of the robbers. In a fit of rage, they subjected him to a severe beating, causing his death.
The injured citizen, identified as 22-year-old Azmat, son of Rafiq, was immediately taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, while the body of the deceased was sent to a morgue for identification.
