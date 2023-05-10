DHA home robbed of Rs5.6m in cash, phones

Armed robbers targeted a residence in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase V, Khayaban-e-Momin, in the early hours of Tuesday. The Gizri police said that after cutting the barbed wire on the wall, the suspects gained access to the house and held the residents hostage for approximately 30 minutes.

Brandishing their firearms, the robbers seized a staggering amount of Rs5.6 million in cash and various mobile phones. SHO Amir Chaudhry said that five perpetrators were involved in the robbery, stressing that the family was subjected to a terrifying ordeal and robbed at gunpoint.

The bungalow lacked any CCTV cameras, allowing the criminals to operate with impunity. However, the crime scene unit has collected crucial evidence to aid in the ongoing inquiry.