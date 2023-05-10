PTI protest in PA causes abrupt adjournment of sitting

A vocal protest by the opposition lawmakers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to show solidarity with the incumbent chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) caused an abrupt adjournment of the sitting of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh midway during the proceedings on Tuesday.

The protesting legislators of the PTI gathered near the rostrum of the provincial assembly speaker as they shouted slogans in favour of the CJP while holding placards. The agitating lawmakers of the PTI earned the ire of PA Deputy Speaker Rehana Laghari who was chairing the sitting.

The deputy speaker said the PTI’s lawmakers had spent almost five years in the House but they did not know anything about the decorum of the assembly. She had to adjourn the sitting for 10 minutes due to the protest by the opposition legislators, who also walked out on theproceedings.

Reacting to the rumpus caused due to the protest by the opposition lawmakers, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said the incumbent CJP did not belong to any single political party.

Memon said PTI Chairman Imran Khan wanted the same set of privileges he had earlier enjoyed during the tenure of former CJP Justice (retd) Saqib Nisar.

He recalled that during the tenure of the former CJP, Khan’s political opponents had been imprisoned one after another. He claimed that the former CJP’s political inclinations had been completely exposed, as both Nisar and his son had been involved in the distribution of the PTI’s electoral tickets.

Memon also recalled that Khan’s Bani Gala residence had been regularised on the orders of the former CJP. He said the PTI had always run away from accountability and the rule of law, as it had always desired a privileged treatment.

The information minister said that never before in the history of the country had political activists used Molotov cocktails during a protest, as was the case with the PTI’s supporters.

He demanded that Khan be imprisoned for violating the constitution. He lamented that Khan always received a concessional treatment whenever an allegation of corruption was levelled against him.