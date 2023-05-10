Qureshi condemns Imran’s arrest as ‘unconstitutional, immoral’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Tuesday Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended his stay in London by one more day as the rulers in the country knew well about the impending arrest of Imran Khan.

Talking to media persons at the Karachi airport, he condemned Khan’s arrest as “immoral and unconstitutional”. He said links of the PTI chairman’s arrest went back to London and the arrest was made under a proper plan.

Qureshi told media persons that Khan had gone to appear before the chief justice as he had offered to court arrest on the condition that he should be shown his warrant.

He said law-enforcement personnel had violently moved in to arrest the PTI chairman, and during their action the party’s legal team was injured. He mentioned that Khan had recorded a video of himself while in the vehicle as he was going for his biometric verification. He said Khan in his video message had expressed apprehensions that he would be arrested.

The former foreign minister said that they had received reports that people had started agitation on their own at several places to register their protest against the imprisonment of the PTI chairman.

He said Khan was a former prime minister of the country and chief of the largest political party and he had been arrested when the national economy was in shambles. He said foreign investors were not ready to come to the country, while the IMF had been continuously ignoring the economic needs of Pakistan.

He said the entire nation was in a state of shock and anger and the people had to start agitation against the prevailing lawlessness in the country. To a question, Qureshi said the violent attack on the high court to arrest Khan was condemnable. He said Khan in his statement had offered to voluntarily give his arrest. He said that it was condemnable that a violent assault had been perpetrated during the biometric verification of Khan to arrest him.

The PTI vice chairman told media persons that the entire nation was concerned about Khan’s health and safety. He claimed that peaceful protests were being staged all over Pakistan after the PTI leader’s arrest.