Minor killed, two injured in building collapse

A residential building in Hijrat Colony collapsed on Tuesday, resulting in the death of a minor girl and injuries to two others. The incident occurred when three girls were passing under the building, and its structure suddenly gave way, causing them to be trapped under the debris.

The victims were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where doctors pronounced 10-year-old Karishma, daughter of Ali Shaikh, dead. The two other girls received the necessary medical aid and were then discharged. Preliminary investigations showed that the collapsed portion of the building was old and had been showing visible cracks. The authorities had initiated the evacuation process before the tragic incident.