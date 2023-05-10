KMC gets notice on plea over failure to raze 88 Askari Park shops

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has issued pre-admission notices to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), the municipal body’s parks director general and others on a petition against not demolishing 88 shops in the Askari Park and its allotment to third parties for commercial purposes.

A local non-governmental organisation had approached the court against non-implementation of the orders of the Supreme Court, which had directed the Pakistan Army authorities to hand over the possession of the Askari Park situated in the old Sabzi Mandi area and to demolish the commercial shops in the park.

The petitioner’s counsel said that 27,000 plants of 164 varieties had been planted in the Askari Park in August 2005, but the park was later illegally converted for carrying out commercial activities, as a market comprising shops and marriage halls was constructed there.

He said the park wore a deserted look, and only play rides were available there against payment. He added that the park is being run for commercial activities in utter disregard and gross violation of the adoption agreement between the now-defunct city government and the headquarters engineering V Corps.

The counsel said that on December 27, 2021, the apex court had directed the army authorities to hand over the Askari Park to the KMC and remove all the 88 shops.

He said the KMC authorities had been directed to restore the park to be used by the public, but the 88 shops had neither been handed over to the KMC nor demolished, but on the contrary, the shops had been allotted to third parties for carrying out commercial activities.

He also said that the KMC’s land director had been informed about the apex court’s decision with regard to the demolition of the shops in the park, but the KMC authorities had failed to implement the same in letter and spirit.

He added that not demolishing the 88 shops in the park and allowing them to be used to carry on commercial activities are patently illegal, since the respondents are bound to comply with the orders of the SC in letter and spirit.

He requested the court to declare that the KMC’s act of allowing the shops to be used for carrying on commercial activities is patently illegal and in violation of the SC order.

He also requested directing the KMC to comply with the order of the top court in letter and spirit. He also sought the appointment of the SHC’s Nazir to inspect the site, and restraining the commercial use of the shops in the meantime.

After the preliminary hearing of the petition, an SHC division bench headed by Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi issued pre-admission notices to the KMC and others, calling for their comments to be filed on May 17.

Notice to Sepa

The SHC also issued notices to the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) and others on a petition challenging the approval for the construction of a multi-storey building near the Frere Hall.

Petitioner Hameed Haroon had challenged the approval of a revised building plan by the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) for the construction of a multi-storey building on Plot No. 6/1 in Civil Lines Quarters.

In another petition, he questioned the approval of the multi-storey building by Sepa, and challenged vires of some regularisations of Sepa (Environmental Assessment) Regulations 2021.

The petitioner’s counsel, Faisal Siddiqui, requested the court to issue a notice in the instant petition along with the connected petition to avoid any conflicting orders on the same subject matter.

Siddiqui said the SBCA had unilaterally allowed the proposed approval plan in violation of the law, and the SHC’s directions in civil suits. He said the petitioner had also filed a petition against the encroachment of a 40-foot-wide road by the respondent.

He added that the petitioner had not been provided a hearing opportunity, and there had been no reference hearing or approval by the competent authority under the heritage and environmental laws.

The private builder’s counsel, Altamash Faisal, said that no violation had been committed by the respondent with regard to the construction of the building, and that all codal formalities had been complied with.

He said Sepa had granted permission for the construction, and the relevant authorities had also declared that the subject construction was beyond 200 feet from the Frere Hall, which was a heritage building.

He claimed that the petition had been filed against his client only for the purpose of harassment. The court directed the counsel of Sepa, the private respondents and others to submit their replies on May 30.