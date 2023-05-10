Ali Zaidi obtains bail in rioting case

A sessions court on Tuesday granted interim pre-arrest bail to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Sindh chapter president Ali Haider Zaidi in a rioting and criminal intimidation case.

Zaidi, Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh and 90-100 unknown party activists have been booked by the City Courts police for their alleged involvement in hooliganism and rioting when PTI chairman Imran Khan’s nephew Hassan Niazi was produced before a court on March 29.

The PTI leader filed an application before Additional District and Sessions Judge (South) Naseer Noor Khan, seeking interim pre-arrest bail in the case.

Without touching merits of the case, the judge granted bail to Zaidi subject to furnishing a surety of Rs30,000 and directed him to join the investigation. On Monday, the court had approved the bail of Haleem Adil in the present case.

An FIR has been lodged under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapon), 225 (resistance or obstruction to lawful apprehension of another person), and 506-B (criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the City Courts police station. In a recent development, a case has been registered by the police against several PTI leaders and workers in Karachi. The case stems from an incident that occurred over a month ago when they attempted to free arrested PTI leader Hassan Niazi from police custody.