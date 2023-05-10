Gold reaches Rs230,000/tola

KARACHI: Gold and silver prices increased to a new all-time high in the country on Tuesday. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates reached Rs230,100 per tola after an increase of Rs3,200 per tola.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold rose by Rs2,744 to Rs197,274. In the international market, gold rates increased by $9 to $2,031 per ounce. Silver rates increased by Rs100 to Rs3,000 per tola in the country, which is also an all-time high in the country. The 10-gram silver rates rose by Rs85.72 to Rs2,572. Jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained higher by Rs3,000 per tola compared with the gold rates in Dubai gold market.