Decades of debt servicing

­LAHORE: Pakistan’s economy did not keep pace with its regional peers in the last decade, with all governments during this period merely taking loans to service the previous ones.

No single government can be pointed out for the large-scale economic deterioration over these years as each government played its part in adding to debt. As the years passed by, the impact of bad policies and bad governance increased. Pakistanis though have a short memory. A few months after a new regime takes over, people start thinking that the previous regime against whom they agitated was better.

Openness of the economy is stated to make economies stronger. Pakistan’s economy is still more open than that of India. That Pakistan’s economy is weaker is because of other factors. Its average import tariff is 10.1 percent compared with that of 13.8 percent in India. The average import tariff of Bangladesh is lower at 9.2 percent. In Vietnam the average tariff is only 2.5 percent, it is 7.5 percent in China, and 5.4 percent in Malaysia.

For instance, the interest rates play an important role in determining the cost of doing business. For most of the decade, the interest rates in the United States and the European Union remained near zero.

After Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war, the interest rates started rising but still remained within 4 percent. The interest rates in Pakistan have always remained much higher than the global and regional economies. Even today its interest rates are more than two to three times higher than regional economies.

Exports are considered vital for the economic stability of any government. Pakistan’s exports in the last one decade have remained stationary. The exports were above $25 billion in 2012 and in 2022 the exports reached a little over $31 billion, but are likely to decline to $25-26 billion by the end of this fiscal. The exports of India in one decade doubled from $300 billion to over $600 billion in 2022.

Bangladesh doubled its exports from $24 billion in 2012 to $50 billion in 2022. In Vietnam, the exports increased from $113 billion in 2012 to over $250 billion in 2022. Even China that has been under pressure in the United States and European Union, added $1 trillion in exports in the last decade.

Currency stability has also played havoc with Pakistan’s economy. All the regional competitors of Pakistan import more than they export, but they make up the difference in foreign exchange earnings through remittances and foreign investments.

They usually do not run huge current account deficits. That adds to its foreign liabilities and increases the prices of imported items much beyond the pockets of the general public. The higher the currency devalues, the higher is the burden on consumers. In 2012, Pakistani rupee was equivalent to Rs94 and now it is valued at 284. In 2012, the US dollar was equivalent to 55 Indian rupees, and now it stands at 82. The dollar was worth Taka 85 in 2012 which has increased to Taka 108. In 2012, 21,000 Vietnamese Tong was equal to one dollar which increased to 22,360 tong against one dollar.