Govt seeks anti-smuggling report of POL products

KARACHI: Amidst the unabated smuggling of Iranian diesel, the Ministry of Interior recently sought a month-wise seizure report of smuggled petroleum, oil and lubricants from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The revenue board tasked its Customs’ Wing to collect the required data.

The action was taken following the Ministry of Energy report that large quantities of smuggled Iranian diesel were being used to meet the domestic needs of the country, particularly for the harvesting season, which resulted in lower demand for domestic diesel from the formal sources i.e. the oil marketing companies (OMCs).

“Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) verified that there is a significant drop in legal sales by the approved OMCs,” the document stated.

Last year, average consumption during March-June remained in the range of 23,000-30,000 tonnes/day. From mid February 2023, average sales of diesel started to decline i.e. 15,000 tonnes/day and during March 2023, average sales remained around 12,770 tonnes/day. Accordingly, as informed by OGRA, diesel sales have declined more than 40 percent as compared to last year owing to ingress of product from across the border. In fact, smuggling has badly been affecting formal oil business in Balochistan as well as other parts of the country since a long time due to the huge price gap.

As per information given by OGRA, cross border smuggling volumes approximate to 4,000 tonnes/day, which ultimately results in sales loss of about 120,000 tonnes/month (143 million litres/month), the document stated.

This sales loss translates to lesser imports by that tune and corresponding loss of custom duties. The total revenue loss due to decrease in sales including petroleum levy and custom duty etc. is estimated to around Rs10.2 billion/month.

Besides, this has also led to a significant drop in product procurement from oil refineries compelling them to reduce their throughputs/production capacity, which leads to supply insecurity for products other than diesel oil.

Local refineries are at present operating in the range of 50-70 percent of the capacity. Consequently, the oil industry is currently carrying diesel stocks of around 675,000 tonnes with a coverage of about 44 days’ demand. Sources in the oil sector appreciated that the government was realising the problems of the oil sector due to smuggled Iranian diesel; however, they pointed out that the government figures on smuggled oil were still far below the actual number.

Sources said that though the government ministries and departments have made some movement in this regard, no concrete action has so far been made to check smuggling.