Stocks falter as Khan’s arrest increases political uncertainty

Stocks ended lower on Tuesday as political uncertainty in the country increased after the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf chief and former prime minister Imran Khan, traders said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index decreased by 455.68 points or 1.09 percent to 41,373.81 points against 41,829.49 points recorded in the last session. The highest index of the day remained at 41,829.80 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 41,278.74 points.

“Stocks fell sharply lower amid political uncertainty after the arrest of PTI chief,” Ahsan Mehanti, analyst at Arif Habib Corp said.

He added that economic uncertainty on delays in International Monetary Fund bailout, Moody’s asserts default without IMF support beyond June amid weak forex reserves, and rupee instability played a had catalyst role in the bearish close.

KSE-30 index also dropped by 175.81 points or 1.16 percent to 14,939 points compared with 15,114.81 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares rose by 24 million shares to 203.053 million shares from 179.050 million shares. The trading value increased to Rs5.847 billion from Rs4.761 billion. Market capital narrowed to Rs6.217 trillion from Rs6.275 trillion. Out of 329 companies active in the session, 73 closed in green, 245 in red and 11 remained unchanged.

Ali Najib, analyst at Topline Securities, said equities continued its yesterday’s (Monday) bearish momentum and lost another 456 points (-1.09 percent) to eventually settled at 41,374 for the day.

During the trading hours, market witnessed some buying interest after opened on negative note. “However, news of opposition leader arrest dampened investors’ confidence and KSE100 index came off sharply,” he said.

During the trading hours, HBL, DAWH, OGDC, ENGRO & PPL lost 190 points, cumulatively. On the flip side, UBL, LCI and HMB witnessed some buying interest as they added 32 points collectively.

The highest increase was recorded in Rafhan MaizeXD. shares, which rose by Rs39.75 to Rs8,249.75 per share, followed by Siemens Pak., which increased by Rs33.51 to Rs634 per share. A significant decline was noted in Fazal Cloth, which fell by Rs10.76 to Rs135.91 per share, followed by Mari Petroleum, which decreased by Rs9.58 to Rs1,550.74 per share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said a bloodbath session was recorded at the PSX following the political turmoil in the country. “The market opened with depressive sentiments and the stocks further tumbled down following the arrest of the former Prime Minister Imran Khan resulting the index to lose 551.76 in the intraday,” it reported.

Investors participation remained reasonable as decent volumes were recorded across the board while 3rd tier stocks remained in the limelight.

Sectors contributing to the performance included commercial banks (-109.5 points), E&P’s (-78.3 points), fertilizer (-56.3 points), inv. banks / inv. cos. / securities cos. (-36.7 points), and technology & communication (-33.1 points).

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 31.001 million shares which closed lower by 4 paisas to Rs1.16 per share. It was followed by National BankXD with 10.607 million shares, which closed higher by one paisa to Rs21.08 per share.

Other significant turnover stocks included K-Electric Ltd., TPL Properties, Hascol Petrol, Fauji Foods Ltd, Fauji Fert Bin, Sui North Gas, Oil & Gas Dev.XD, and Maple Leaf.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 51.974 million shares from 40.975 million shares.