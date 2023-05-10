Without amenities

The residents of Karachi face acute shortages of electricity and gas, and it seems no one is willing to listen to their complaints. The prolonged hours of power and gas loadshedding cause so many problems for citizens.

The gas shortage is not only an inconvenience but also a serious safety concern. Some families are resorting to using alternative sources of heating and cooking, which can be dangerous and pose a risk to their health and safety. It is essential that authorities take immediate action to address this situation and restore a reliable supply of electricity and gas to homes.

Haniya Shahid

Karachi