This refers to the news report, ‘Emergency plan ready to rid country of crises: Imran’ (May 8). Does it mean that Imran Khan has an emergency plan ready to take the country out of the current crisis? Considering the fact that after over two decades of ‘political struggle’, Khan could not either prepare a reasonable plan or assemble a good team to implement it – as proved by the dismal performance of his governments in the centre and in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtukhwa (KP) – it seems unlikely that in a matter of months he could have prepared a superb plan to resolve the country’s multiple crises.
Imran Khan’s forte has been – and still is – his ability to take to the streets as an opposition leader, not exactly parliament, where he shines. But since the country is facing multiple crises, his supporters seem to be losing enthusiasm, resulting in disappointing rallies and protest marches. ‘Crisis-creators’ cannot solve them, and this goes for the incumbent government too.
SRH Hashmi
Karachi
