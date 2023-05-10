Medium of instruction

Schools in Pakistan pay no attention to the importance of teaching children in their national language. Most parents also want their children to learn English as soon as possible. It is contrary to what other countries prefer; most nations give importance to their national language and choose English as a second language. In Turkey, for example, every university offers courses in Turkish.

The reason the country is still far away from progress and development is that most students struggle to learn basic concepts in a language that is not their mother tongue. The education authorities of the country should pay attention to this important issue and improve the level of education in the country.

Zainab Fatima

Lahore