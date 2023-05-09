NA session: Govt providing Rs92bn tube-well subsidy to farmers, NA told

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada has said that the government is committed to ensuring safety and protection of human rights in the country by adopting legal measures.

Responding to a question during the Question Hour in the House on Monday, he said the landmark legislation titled “Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment) Act, 2022” has been made to provide protection from all acts of torture during custody. The minister said the latest legislation safeguards against custodial torture and humiliation of citizens.

In a written reply to another question, the House was informed that the Ministry of Human Rights has taken up 23,173 cases/complaints of human rights violation through its regional offices located at Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta and Islamabad during the last three years.

The proceedings of the House lasted for around 90 minutes during which question hour and a couple of call-attention notices were taken up. Meanwhile, the National Assembly was informed on Monday that the government is providing a subsidy of Rs92 billion on agricultural tube-wells to facilitate the farming community across Pakistan.

Responding to a question, Parliamentary Secretary on Energy Rana Iradat Sharif said the government is utilizing all resources to provide cheap electricity to consumers. He said a subsidy of Rs7.82 per unit is being provided on agricultural connections of electricity. Responding to another question, he said crude oil is being imported on deferred payment basis only from Saudi Arabia.

In response to a call-attention notice, Parliamentary Secretary for Communication Shahida Akhtar Ali informed the House that work on Chitral, Buni-Shandoor road will be restored as soon as the Finance and Planning Divisions release funds. She said the project has neither been closed nor abolished.

She said there were many reasons behind the temporary halt in the construction work on this project. Replying to another call-attention notice regarding smuggling of counterfeit medicines through Afghanistan border, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi said the concerned authorities are taking appropriate measures to check this menace.

A two-day International Parliamentary Convention to commemorate the Golden Jubilee of the Constitution of Pakistan will be held at the Parliament House in Islamabad from Wednesday. The House adopted a motion, allowing the use of the chamber of the National Assembly.