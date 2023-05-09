ECC approves retail price of four new life-saving stents

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet on Monday approved fixing maximum retail prices of four new stents in the range of Rs53,130-72,450.

The stents’ prices were recommended by the National Price Fixation Committee for life-saving medical devices. For Promus PREMIER Select Monorail Everolimus- Drug Eluting Platinum Chromium Coronary Stent System, the price was fixed at Rs58,765. For Ultimaster Sirolimus Eluting Coronary Stent System from Japan, the price was fixed at Rs65,507. For DESyne X2 NECSS Novolimus Drug Eluting Stent System from the US, the price was fixed at Rs72,450. For Cre8 Amphilimus Eluting Coronary Stent, from Tuekey/Italy, the price was fixed at Rs53,130.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC). It considered and approved a summary of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination regarding fixing of maximum retail prices of four new stents recommended by the National Price Fixation Committee for life-saving medical devices.

The ECC was informed that Pakistan Mortgage Refinance Company Limited (PMRC) had been established as a joint initiative of the government of Pakistan and commercial banks/Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) with the support of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the World Bank (WB).

The World Bank provided a credit line of $140 million to GoP during 2018 to pass on the same to PMRC at a concessional rate of 3pc. To expand the provision of risk cover to FIs against the financing in housing sector, the World Bank approved an additional credit line of US$85 million to GoP for the Housing Finance Project which will be passed on to Credit Guarantee Trust Fund (CGTF) solely owned by the GoP.

On the proposal of the Finance Division, the ECC approved a technical supplementary grant of Rs 13.2 billion for PRMC. The ECC also approved the following two summaries of the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division):

Grant of additional (free) area of 15.88 Sq Kms in Soghri Exploration License on the basis that a geological structure which is extending into free area in the northern part of Soghri E.L. Grant of 6 months of Extended Well Testing over Qabul-2 St-1 discovery in Khipro Exploration License w.e.f 22-02-2023.

The ECC also considered and approved the following technical supplementary grants: Rs13, 200, 000, 000 in favor of Pakistan Mortgage Refinance Company Limited (PMRCL) equivalent to US$ 50 million to be obtained from the World Bank as the 1st tranche of credit Line of US$ 85 million. Rupee cover of Rs.7,840 million against an amount of US$ 33.1 million for the World Bank-funded Financial Inclusion and Infrastructure Project (FIIP). Rs8.4 billion in favor of Ministry of Foreign Affairs to meet its shortfall in the annual budget for the current financial year 2022-2023. Rs5,000 million in favor of the Ministry of Housing and Works for the current financial year 2022-2023 for execution of development schemes of Ex-FATA.

The ECC noted the presentation given by the Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority (NAPHDA) on its mandate and performance since its formation and directed a review of the model and sought a summary on its future needs.