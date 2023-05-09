Pakistan, Iran to have new envoys shortly

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iran will have new envoys in their respective capitals in a couple of weeks.

The change of ambassadors of Pakistan and Iran in each other’s capital almost simultaneously has been viewed as a significant diplomatic development in the wake of geo-strategic changes in the region.

Well-placed diplomatic sources told The News here Monday that Iran has consented to appointment of Pakistan’s new ambassador to Iran Muhammad Mudassar Tipu, who will be proceeding to Tehran next month. His agreemaunt has been received by the Foreign Office. Mudassar Tipu is currently Additional Secretary for America in the Foreign Office and he is replacing Rahim Hayat Qureshi, who has completed his tenure assignment in Iranian capital.

In the meanwhile, Iran’s designated ambassador for Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghaddam will come to Islamabad later this month. He is replacing Muhammad Ali Hosseini, who has relinquished his assignment in Islamabad and has left for Tehran.