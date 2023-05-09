Imran, Elahi discuss politics

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Monday called on his party Chairman Imran Khan at Zaman Park.
Ch Rasikh Elahi was present in the meeting which discussed the current political situation of the country and condemned violation of human rights by federal and Punjab caretaker governments. They stressed the need for fresh polls in the country in accordance with the law and Constitution. Parvez Elahi assured Imran Khan that support would be given to the chief justice of Pakistan and judiciary. The PTI has planned to hold rallies in support of the CJP from May 10.
