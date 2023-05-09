Contempt of parliament bill lands in NA today

A National Assembly session is underway on April 10, 2023. — Facebook/NationalAssemblyOfPakistan

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly will take up the Contempt of “Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) Bill, 2023” today (Tuesday).

“The bill would be placed before the House by the PTI dissident Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, who will ask for taking it into consideration at once. Today’s proceedings would be dedicated as a private member’s day.

Well-placed parliamentary sources told The News that the National Assembly enjoys hereditary powers to penalize anyone for its disrespect in various shapes but the proposed legislation would make any contemptuous act liable for immediate action and punish the offender befittingly.

If the House granted permission to the mover, Qasim Noon would put it up for passage immediately. The sources said the National Assembly would transact a 49-item agenda today and take up the bill soon after the commencement of the session which is on the 24th and 25th number in order.

The contempt of parliament law would empower the House through its Speaker to punish any person, persons, or entity that commits disrespect to the Parliament by their action.

The Speaker could refer the matter of contempt to any committee or a special committee to try the contemnor. The sources said Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf mooted the idea of legislation against the contempt of Parliament last year and the leaders of the ruling alliance were discussing it to give an effective shape but Muhammad Qasim Noon took the lead by proposing legislation in shape of a draft.