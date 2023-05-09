Call to improve lives of thalassemia patients

LAHORE: Thalassemia Federation of Pakistan (TFP) in collaboration with Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) and Punjab Thalassemia and Genetic Disorders (PTGD) prevention and research institute organised a seminar and an online thalassemia clinic to commemorate the International Thalassemia Day 2023 at FJMU on Monday.

The International Thalassemia Day was celebrated all over the world, including Pakistan on Monday to raise awareness among the general public, healthcare providers and decision makers to improve the lives and well-being of thalassemia patients. The theme of this year International Thalassemia Day is ‘Strengthening Education to Bridge the thalassemia Care Gap’.

TFP President Lt-Gen (retd) Moin Uddin Haider highlighted the significant contribution of NGOs to improving the services provided to thalassemia patients and their families in the country.Speaking on this occasion, PTGD DG Dr Hussain Jafri said that the Punjab government has established the PTGD for the prevention of thalassemia and other genetic diseases. Under this institution, complete facilities for the prevention of thalassemia and other hereditary diseases are provided free-of-cost, including thalassemia blood testing, genetic counseling, prenatal diagnosis, pre-marriage thalassemia testing and DNA Laboratory. These services are provided in all districts of Punjab. Dr Yasmin Ehsan highlighted the importance of prenatal diagnosis and prevention of thalassemia.

FJMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal in his speech said that awareness of thalassemia is key to the prevention of this disease from the country. There is the need that the people of the country are mobilised to get themselves tested for thalassemia carrier status.

At the end of the ceremony, Principal Prof Dr Noreen Akmal presented the vote of thanks. Later, an online thalassemia clinic was also organised which was led by Chairperson Thalassemia Federation of Pakistan Dr Javaria Mannan.