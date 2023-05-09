LCCI thanks governor for honouring private sector

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry expressed gratitude to Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman for honouring the private sector for developing two new varieties of rice seeds.

In a letter to the governor and CEO of a private rice company Shahzad Ali Malik, the LCCI President Kashif Anwar said it was a great achievement that a private sector research institution had earned laurels for the country in the global agriculture scenario. This will not only give boost to rice yield but also be earn precious foreign exchange.

He said that the development of these new rice seed varieties showcases the innovative efforts and dedication of Pakistani researchers in enhancing agricultural productivity and contributing to the country’s agricultural sector. This achievement not only benefits the farmers by providing them with improved seed options but also strengthens Pakistan’s position in the international agriculture market.

President LCCI said that Agricultural research plays a crucial role in addressing global food security challenges, improving agricultural productivity, promoting sustainable farming practices, and ensuring the overall well-being of rural communities.

He said that the global population is growing rapidly, and agricultural research is essential to develop innovative techniques and technologies that can increase food production.