International conference: Displaced people’s socio-economic conditions highlighted

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a one-day international conference here have highlighted the socio-economic conditions of displaced people in the country and abroad and stressed that both the displaced people and the host communities required attention to mitigate their sufferings. The conference was titled ‘Protracted Displacement Crises in Pakistan.

It was jointly organized by the Department of Political Science, University of Peshawar and the University of Sussex, UK at Sahabzada Abdul Qayyum Museum Hall of the University of Peshawar through a research project ‘Protracted Displacement Economies’, funded by UK Research and Innovation through the Global Challenges Research Fund.

The event was aimed at exploring the dynamics of the economic lives of displacement-affected people around the world. Secretary for the Higher Education Department KP government Aneela Mehfooz Durrani was the chief guest.

The event was also attended by chairperson of the department Dr Shahida Aman, Dr Ayub Jan, Dr Muhammad Zubair and Dr Amer Raza.The chief guest highlighted the importance of higher education in the development of societies.

Speakers including Prof Michael Collyer, Dr Ceri Oeppen from the University of Sussex, Dr Yasmin Fedda from Queen Mary University of London, Muhammad Salman from King’s College London, Dr Claude Samaha from Basmeh and Zeitooneh, of Lebanon, Bilal Khan and Dr Syed Rashid Ali, Abdul Wali Khan University of Mardan, Faraz Ali from University of Swabi, Dr Rizwan Zeb from PAF Air War College Institute, Karachi and Dr Abdul Rauf, Dr Abida Bano, Shahzad Ali spoke at the conference.

Delegates from UNHCR, the International Organization of Migration, representatives of local NGOs, media persons, and a number of students and faculty of various educational institutes attended the conference as well.