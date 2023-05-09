 
May 09, 2023
Peshawar

Martyred cop laid to rest

By Our Correspondent
May 09, 2023

CHARSADDA: A cop, who had sustained injuries in an attack by suspected militants, breathed his last at the Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar on Monday.

Funeral prayer for the martyred cop Muzammil Khan was offered at Police Lines, Charsadda and he was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard with state honours.People from different walks of life, including civil and military officials, attended the funeral prayer.