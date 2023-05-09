MoU inked to strengthen industry-academia linkages

PESHAWAR: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on Monday between Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and the Institute of Management Sciences (IMSciences) Peshawar to strengthen industry-academia linkages.

The signing ceremony was held at the IMSciences Hayatabad Peshawar. SCCI President Muhammad Ishaq and Director of the IMSciences Usman Ghani signed the MoU.SCCI Vice-President Ejaz Khan Afridi accompanied the president Muhammad Ishaq during the signing event.

Head of Career WDevelopment Centre, the IMSciences, Asad Ashfaq, faculty members and others were present there.The SCCI chief hoped MoU would strengthen industry-academia linkages adding he chamber has started a series of MoUs signing with public and private sector universities for that.

He said the MoU aims at equipping graduates and young students’ with technical skills besides completion of their academic career to enable them to get instant employment opportunities in markets.

The SCCI believed that there is a lack of entrepreneurship, saying that our youth are highly skilled and capable of excelling in their fields.He, however, said there is a need to provide youth a proper platform to utilize their abilities efficiently and continue playing a role in the country’s economic prosperity and progress.Other people addressed me on the occasion as well.