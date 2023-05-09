People surprised as Naran receives snowfall

MANSEHRA: Naran, the commercial hub of Kaghan Valley on Monday received a record snowfall bringing a severe cold.

“I have been there in Kaghan Valley which is under a severe grip of cold after its urban parts received heavy snowfall,” Rashid Ali Rashid, a local told reporters.The snowfall, which started in Naran and the rest of the valley on Sunday evening, continued intermittently the entire next day.

“The Gorian glacier, which was cleared to traffic after cutting through machines, has been blocked once again after the fresh snow spell in the valley,” Rashid said.He said that though earlier Babusar Top, Barawai, Malk-i-Parbat and other high-altitude parts of the valley had received snowfall now Naran and its adjoining localities received heavy snowfall as well.

“Locals are surprised to witness such a heavy snowfall in the first quarter of May as this phenomenon has happened after decades,” Rashid said.He said that the hospitality industry was adversely affected because of the unexpected rains and snowfall and couldn’t resume business activities, which were closed down after the first snowfall in November last year.

The upper parts of the Hazara Division which are under severe cold because of the rough weather also received heavy rains.The fresh spell which was started after the interval of a day on Sunday evening continued intermittently the entire next day.

Mansehra, Torghar, Kolai-Palas, Upper Kohistan and Lower Kohistan received heavy downpour.“The torrential rain lashed with frightening lighting and thunderstorms and triggered severe cold in the division and now people once again pulled warm clothes and other stuff to wear,” Mohammad Ajmal said.