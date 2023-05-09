Youth trained in social cohesion & stability

BARA: A three-day workshop was arranged here for 25 youths on social cohesion and stability of the Rajgal area in Tirah valley.

A non-governmental organization, Community Resilience Activity (CRA-North), arranged the activity from Friday to Sunday.It was aimed at bringing peace and tranquility in the areas which were hit by militancy in the past.

District Khyber team leader of CRA North Ijaz Durrani, Community Resilience Officer Ziaur Rahman, Monitoring Officer Arshad Saleem participated in the event.

Ijaz Durrani said the programme was aimed at solving local problems and conflicts, eliminating social deprivation in the remote border areas affected by extremism in the newly merged tribal districts.

He said the organization was focusing on the social development of the local people to promote tolerance and harmony among the local people.“We want to promote mutual relations and strengthen regional peace and stability in the area which have suffered in the past,” he elaborated.

The youth appreciated this effort of CRA North and suggested that more such training workshops should be organized.They lauded CRA North for working for agriculture and development in the area.