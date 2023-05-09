Functions arranged to mark World Thalassemia Day

PESHAWAR: A number of functions were arranged on Monday to mark the World Thalassemia Day which is observed on May 8.

The Frontier Foundation hosted a cake cutting ceremony, gave gifts to the thalassemia fellows and arranged a blood donation camp at the Khyber Medical College.Frontier Foundation Haematology Services Chairman Sahibzada Muhammad Haleem, Administrator Dr Fakhar Zaman, Project Director Laiba Fayyaz and all the staff members were also present, said a press release.

It said that a cake was cut with the patients suffering from thalassemia and gifts were presented to them to mark the day.A walk was also organized to raise awareness among the people about thalassemia and other blood-related diseases.

Later, the “Blood Heroes”, a group of volunteers donating blood for the thalassemia patients in the leadership of Dr Gulalai Arshad visited the Frontier Foundation and donated blood for the patients.

Sahibzada Muhammad Haleem and Dr Fakhar Zaman said that the World Thalassemia Day was being observed globally on May 8.They said that various activities were organized to raise awareness among the people about thalassemia, which is a genetic blood disorder that can be prevented through blood tests before marriage.

They added that the charity would also hold weeklong activities including seminars and lectures to raise awareness among the people about thalassemia and other blood-related diseases.Another organisation, Hamza Foundation arranged a function for the thalassemic kids. Gifts were presented to the ailing children.

A seminar was arranged by the Al-Khidmat Foundation at the Peshawar Press Club.The speakers called for measures and awareness to protect people from this blood disorder. The participants arranged a walk as well to raise awareness about the issue which was attended by thalassemic children.