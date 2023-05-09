IG praises police for peace restoration

MIRANSHAH: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur said on Monday that the KP Police had rendered matchless sacrifices during the war on terror.

Addressing the police darbar during his visit to North Waziristan tribal district, the top cop said that work was going on to introduce reforms to the police system.He said that efforts were also being made to provide facilities and the latest gadgets to the police in tribal districts to better counter militants and criminals.

The IGP praised the people, police and security forces for the sacrifices rendered for the restoration of peace in the country.Earlier, the IGP inaugurated the newly built offices of the district police officer and Special Branch.