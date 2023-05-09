College student stabbed to death

KHAR: A college student was stabbed to death in the Damadola area of the Mamond tehsil in Bajaur tribal district on Monday.

Ikram Khan told the police that two youths and his cousin Salman Khan exchanged harsh words when the former stopped the latter from going to the fields.He alleged that the youth, whose names could not be ascertained, then stabbed Salman with knives and injured him seriously. He succumbed to his injuries while being shifted to the hospital.The slain youth was a first year student and had come to spend vacations in hometown. The police registered a case and started an investigation.