JI leader terms digital census unreliable

PESHAWAR: Terming the recent digital census as unreliable and suspicious, the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has stressed that demarcation should not be made on the basis of the flawed and dubious census.

“If any of the constituencies with JI’s vote bank was reduced to affect the party position, we would resist it fully,” said Prof Mohammad Ibrahim Khan, provincial president of JI, while addressing a news conference here on Monday.

Flanked by provincial deputy chief Inayatullah Khan, general secretary Abdul Wasi and others, the JI president said that it was not fair not to count people who remained away from homes for more than six months.

The JI chief expressed reservations over the poor law and order situation in the province, especially the provincial capital and said that the lives of the people were not safe. “Our people get scared after hearing about the military operation. Such operations affect the common people the most and the law-and-order situation deteriorates,” he said.

Prof Ibraheem said that police were specifically under attack in the province and repeated incidents have taken place in which scores of policemen have been martyred. He said that the current wave of terrorism has affected Lakki Marwat badly. The investigation reports of most of the terrorist incidents, including the Army Public School tragedy, could not be made public, he said.

“The people should be informed as to when the series of military operations that continued for 20 years would come to an end,” he stressed. The JI leader said that the military should be relieved of the responsibilities of internal security and they should be deployed at the country’s borders, particularly the eastern border.

He said military check-posts on the route of the Bacha Khan International Airport in the provincial metropolis should be abolished, as passengers often miss the flights due to the undue checking and worst blockade of traffic.

The people are also subjected to the worst humiliation at the checkpoints in the name of checking, he said. The JI leader said the roads in the provincial metropolis, especially in the cantonment, should be reopened for the general public.

Regarding the current caretaker setup, Prof Ibraheem Khan said that the governor and acting chief minister should follow the Constitution and the law of the land. The office of the governor is an impartial one. A person after assuming the office, should become apolitical and he should stop representing and supporting a particular party, he said.

The JI leader believed that the interim governments both in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab have failed to fulfill their constitutional responsibility of holding elections within 90 days. He said that the caretaker governments were solely responsible for holding elections. But they were doing everything except for making preparations for holding polls, he added.

The caretaker government is involved in transfers and postings of the bureaucracy in violation of its constitutional mandate, he said. The JI leader said that his party was trying to develop a consensus among the political forces for holding general elections on the same day.