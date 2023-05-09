Addressing challenges to women: Call made to promote gender-sensitive policies

PESHAWAR: A two-day workshop on “Improving Gender Equality in Pakistan Higher Education Leadership and Decision Making” started here on Monday.

Event has been organized by the British Council in collaboration with Quaid-e-Azam University in Islamabad and University of Gloucestershire,UK. Participants are vice-chancellors of KP universities, deans, directors and principals.

Secretary Higher Education Department KP Dr Aneela Mahfooz Durrani was the chief guest at the opening ceremony. Prof Dr Hazir Ullah, Director School of Sociology, QAU Islamabad, highlighted the importance of gender equality.

Prof Dr Adeela Ahmad Shafi from University of Gloucestershire, UK shared global practices and steps taken for improving gender equality.Secretary Higher Education Department KP Dr Aneela Mahfooz Durrani appreciated the organizers for bringing together a diverse group of individuals who shared a common goal of improving gender equality in Pakistan’s higher education leadership and decision-making.

She said that gender equality is a fundamental human right. It is an integral part of the Sustainable Development Goals, which Pakistan has pledged to achieve.However, she added, despite these commitments, women in Pakistan still face numerous challenges in accessing education and participating in leadership positions in higher education institutions.

The secretary added that we cannot afford to overlook the enormous potential of women to contribute to the growth and development of the country.She said that higher education institutions must play a critical role in ensuring gender equality in leadership and decision-making.

“As leaders and decision-makers in higher education, we must ensure that women have equal access to education, training, and career advancement opportunities,” added the secretary.Dr Aneela said we must promote gender-sensitive policies that recognize and address the unique challenges that women face in pursuing their academic and professional aspirations.

“We must also recognize the importance of male allies in the fight for gender equality. Men can be powerful agents of change in promoting gender equality in higher education leadership and decision-making,” she said and added that we need to create a safe space where men can engage in dialogue and work towards a common goal of building an inclusive and equitable society.

She said gender equality is not a women’s issue, it is a human issue. “We must all work together to create a world where everyone, regardless of gender, can reach their full potential,” added the secretary urging all participants to take action, to be vocal and visible champions for gender equality, and to work towards a better future for all.The workshop recommendations will be submitted to all the relevant stakeholders for implementation.