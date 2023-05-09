Declamation contest in Bajaur

KHAR: Pakistan Red Crescent Society in Collaboration with District Youth Affairs celebrated World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day (8th May) at Government College of Management Sciences in Khar.

An intra-district speech competition was held among schools and colleges on the theme “Everything we do comes from the heart”.District Secretary PRCS, Bajaur , Javid Iqbal, briefed the participants about the purpose of the day celebration and role of PRCS at the district level.

Assistant Commissioner of Khar, Muhibullah, was the chief guest.Luqman Khan of Paradise Model School got 1st, Karim ullah of GCMS 2nd and Luqman Khan of Bajaur Model School & College and Hamad Ahmad of Suffah Public School 3rd positions in the contest. Shields, gifts and certificates were distributed to the position holders.