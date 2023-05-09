 
Tuesday May 09, 2023
Islamabad

Crackdown on CNG PSVs

By APP
May 09, 2023

Rawalpindi:City Traffic Police Rawalpindi on the directive of DIG Traffic Punjab Mirza Farhan Baigon Monday launched crackdown on Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) plying on roads having substandard CNG cylinders.