Tuesday May 09, 2023
Islamabad

Traffic officials get new vehicles

By APP
May 09, 2023

Rawalpindi:City Police Officer Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani has given the keys of new vehicles and motorcycles to the police officials of Rawalpindi Police. The keys of vehicles and motorcycles were handed over in a ceremony held at Rawalpindi Police Lines Headquarters where Chief Traffic Officer Taimoor Khan and other officers were also present, a Rawalpindi Police spokes­person said on Monday.