Cops praised for dedication during line of duty

Islamabad:Inspector General of Police, (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan commended police personnel on Monday for performing duties with dedication to ensure law and order during the holy month of Ramadan, Eid and other law and order situations. “No untoward incident happened in the city due to effective policing and security arrangements,” said the IGP while chairing a meeting to review the crime situation in the federal capital.

The Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) operations, investigation, Safe City, AIG Operations, district police officers, sub-divisional police officers and station house officers (SHOs) participated in the meeting.

After reviewing the performance of each officer individually, the capital police chief directed them to adopt a comprehensive strategy to prevent crime in their precincts. He was instructed to enhance patrolling in collaboration with Eagle Squad at the police station level to control street crime and theft. He warned officers of strict action for showing laxity in duties. He said the officers having poor performance in investigation of cases or not investigating the cases will not be promoted to the next ranks.

Similarly, the Islamabad police chief asked to register cases against the people involved in fake phone calls on police helpline Pukar-15. He asked to speed up operations against drug dealers and their handlers to end drug selling in educational institutions.

IGP said two new police stations Humak and Sumbal were being established to shift the load of the existing police stations and resolve public issues on priority. He said multiple initiatives have been taken for welfare of policemen and their families including health and housing issues of the force.

He said promotions of the officers were underway, whereas all the vacant seats would also be filled soon. He instructed the traffic police to take strict action against motorcyclists involved in one-wheeling and impound them in lock-up to ensure a safe road environment in the city.