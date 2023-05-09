Tickets issued to 157 drivers over traffic violations

Islamabad: The squads of Islamabad capital police checking speed limits through cameras issued 157 fine tickets to road users over violations during the last one week, a police spokesman said Monday.

The traffic squad initiated campaign against traffic law breakers to check violations while various squads headed by Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Islamabad Syed Mustafa Taweer, are performing duties at major roads of the city and taking action against the speedsters. During the last one week, action was taken against traffic rules violators and 157 road users were fined over violation of speed limits on main roads including Srinagar Highway and Faisal Avenue.

The CTO Islamabad said that efforts are underway to ensure a disciplined traffic system in the city and he also appealed to the citizens to follow rules. He said that Islamabad capital police personnel have been directed to ensure implementation on traffic rules and regulation irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users.

He said that Islamabad capital police is utilising all available resources to facilitate the general public. The force issues traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure a safe road environment in the Capital and secure the lives of the people. The CTO Islamabad also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with Islamabad capital police in maintaining traffic discipline in the city.