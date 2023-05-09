CDA to come down hard on tree-cutting

Islamabad:The civic agency has warned that anyone who will be found involved in illegal cutting of trees will face sentence according to the law of land.

According to the details, the Environment Wing of the civic agency would thoroughly pursue cases against people involved in tree cutting and try to ensure they face sentence according to law. An official has said "Protection of trees is our priority. You cut a tree, you go to jail is our clear message. Lets make Islamabad a clean, healthy and green city." The government announced time and again that it would pursue zero tolerance policy against timber mafia and no one would be allowed to cut off even a single tree in the Islamabad Capital Territory.

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Government Assurances has also directed the federal government to take strict action against timber mafia. The federal government imposed a complete ban in October 2018 on cutting down trees in Islamabad to protect the environment of the capital city.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) in October 2021 moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking action against owner of a private housing society in tree-chopping case under the Martial Law Regulations.

Another official said "It is true that the new saplings–five to seven feet tall–cannot make up for the loss of 30 to 40-year-old trees, which are better at absorbing air pollution. New saplings will take another three to four decades to be equally able to yield environment and health benefits for the city and its residents."

He said "Environmental pollution is becoming a serious threat while the emission of harmful gases is also increasing day by day, so a clean and green environment is urgently needed for residents of the green city."

"We will come down hard to everyone who will cut tree without obtaining prior approval from the concerned authorities. Now we will send them to jail instead of only imposing fines that yield no results," he said.