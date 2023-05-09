Students arrested after two groups fight

LAHORE:Lahore Police took some Islami Jamiat Talaba (IJT) activists into custody following a fight between two student groups at Punjab University, New Campus here Monday.

Police reached PU New Campus following a fight between IJT and Punjabi Council students to control the situation. Sources said while police were able to control the situation, some IJT activists misbehaved with a senior police official following which some of their activists were taken into custody.

A spokesperson for IJT alleged that Punjabi Council students had attacked their fellows at the university’s Hailey College of Commerce following which police arrested 15 of their members instead of taking action against the alleged attackers.

A PU official, seeking anonymity, said Monday’s fight was a follow-up of a brawl between the two groups a couple of days back over distribution of masks. Meanwhile, dozens of IJT activists blocked the main Canal Road near Campus Bridge on Monday night to record their protest against, what they termed, police highhandedness.

They demanded immediate release of their fellows from the police custody. The protest demo caused a traffic mess on Canal Road and many adjacent roads for quite some time. A PU spokesperson said that Punjab University administration had taken notice of the dispute. The university security reached the spot and controlled the situation. The spokesman said that action would be taken against the students who have taken the law into their hands.