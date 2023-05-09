IG orders eliminating unapproved police check posts

LAHORE:Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar on Monday issued orders to immediately eliminate unapproved police check posts across the province and submit compliance report to central Police office within two days.

IG Punjab directed DIG Operations Lahore, all CPOs and DPOs not to establish any police post without obtaining the prior approval of the IG Punjab and the respective RPOs of their district. He said that, for setting up checkpoints in all districts, the RPOs concerned will have to take permission from IG Punjab by May 9.

He said that the establishment of front desk and installation of CCTV cameras would be ensured at all police check posts established after the approval. There will be no lockups in the police check posts but if the police station is 50 kilometers away, then RPOs concerned may establish lockups with installation of CCTV cameras after approval of IG Punjab. He said that CCTV cameras installed in lockups should be fully functional for effective monitoring.

Meanwhile, IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, in his message to the force and citizens on social media, said that he saluted all the martyrs of the force and the martyred citizens who embraced martyrdom while protecting the lives and property of the citizens and the sacrifices of these jawans would never be forgotten. He said that Punjab Police would not leave the families of their martyrs alone at any stage of life.

Moreover, IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar took notice of the murder of three women in two different incidents in Gujrat and directed RPO Gujranwala for a report on the incident. While ordering DPO Gujrat immediate measures, he said that the accused of both the incidents should be arrested as soon as possible and brought to justice. He directed that the delivery of justice to the relatives should be ensured on a priority basis.

In addition, IG continued to encourage the officers and employees for their excellent performance during duty and in this regard, in the ceremony was organised at the Central Police Office on Monday.

As many as 147 officers and employees of Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, Gujranwala region and Special Protection Unit received cash reward of about Rs37 lakh along with commendation certificates. DSP City Sahiwal and SDPO Sadar Sahiwal M Asif were given certificates of appreciation while awardees included 10 inspectors, 28 sub-inspectors, 15 ASIs, 3 head constables and 89 constables. Dr. Usman Anwar urged to speed up the crackdown against dacoits, bandits, drug dealers, and proclaimed offenders to speed up the process of eradicating crimes.

Martyred policemen paid tributes

Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique has paid rich tributes to the five brave policemen who embraced martyrdom in Data Darbar incident, on the fourth anniversary of the tragedy.

In his message issued here on Monday, the CCPO stated that the officers and officials of the Lahore police, who made ultimate sacrifice for the safety of their fellow countrymen, are an inspiration to us all. The CCPO expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and remarked that the memories of the martyrs of the Data Darbar tragedy will always be engraved in our hearts.