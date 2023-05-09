CPWB children to get hairstyle training

LAHORE:Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmad and a renowned hair salon CEO Shammal Monday signed an MoU for the skill development of children residing in CPWB.
The one-year programme will begin from June 10 and will train young people in hair-cuts, makeup & hair colour. Sarah Ahmad said that as part of the agreement between Child Protection Bureau and the salon, children living in the bureau who are over 15 years of age will receive free hairstyling training at the salon. These students will also be given jobs at the salon after completing the training programme.
LAHORE:Lahore Police took some Islami Jamiat Talaba activists into custody following a fight between two student...
On the instructions of caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, the caretaker provincial health minister Dr Javed...
LAHORE:Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer along with Minister for Communications and Works Bilal Afzal...
LAHORE:Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar on Monday issued orders to immediately eliminate unapproved...
LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority has disposed of 7,900 counterfeit soft drink bottles that were ready to be sold in...
LAHORE:Senior Member Board of Revenue Punjab Nabeel Javed on Monday presided over a meeting of senior revenue...