CPWB children to get hairstyle training

LAHORE:Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmad and a renowned hair salon CEO Shammal Monday signed an MoU for the skill development of children residing in CPWB.

The one-year programme will begin from June 10 and will train young people in hair-cuts, makeup & hair colour. Sarah Ahmad said that as part of the agreement between Child Protection Bureau and the salon, children living in the bureau who are over 15 years of age will receive free hairstyling training at the salon. These students will also be given jobs at the salon after completing the training programme.