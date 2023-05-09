7,900 fake soft drink bottles disposed of

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has disposed of 7,900 counterfeit soft drink bottles that were ready to be sold in market along with 12,000 empty bottles, two filling plants and loose colours along with hazardous chemicals.

The authority unearthed a factory producing counterfeit carbonated drinks of different popular brands in the provincial metropolis and registered a case against the adulterators on account of adulteration and counterfeiting. Meanwhile, PFA DG inaugurated a blood collection camp along with a nutrition screening camp for patients suffering from thalassemia. Thalassemia is a genetic blood disorder that results in the production of abnormal hemoglobin, which can cause severe anemia and other health problems. The only cure for thalassemia is regular blood transfusions.