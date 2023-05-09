7,900 fake soft drink bottles disposed of

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has disposed of 7,900 counterfeit soft drink bottles that were ready to be sold in market along with 12,000 empty bottles, two filling plants and loose colours along with hazardous chemicals.
The authority unearthed a factory producing counterfeit carbonated drinks of different popular brands in the provincial metropolis and registered a case against the adulterators on account of adulteration and counterfeiting. Meanwhile, PFA DG inaugurated a blood collection camp along with a nutrition screening camp for patients suffering from thalassemia. Thalassemia is a genetic blood disorder that results in the production of abnormal hemoglobin, which can cause severe anemia and other health problems. The only cure for thalassemia is regular blood transfusions.
LAHORE:Lahore Police took some Islami Jamiat Talaba activists into custody following a fight between two student...
On the instructions of caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, the caretaker provincial health minister Dr Javed...
LAHORE:Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer along with Minister for Communications and Works Bilal Afzal...
LAHORE:Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar on Monday issued orders to immediately eliminate unapproved...
LAHORE:Child Protection & Welfare Bureau Chairperson Sarah Ahmad and a renowned hair salon CEO Shammal Monday signed...
LAHORE:Senior Member Board of Revenue Punjab Nabeel Javed on Monday presided over a meeting of senior revenue...