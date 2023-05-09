Five dacoits arrested

LAHORE:CIA City Police arrested five members of Gold Leaf Cigarette Dacoit Gang on Monday. The arrested suspects included Arsalan, Faryad, Fahad and Nauman. Police recovered cash rupees two million, 10 cotton gold leaf cigarettes, motorbike and illegal weapons.

The suspects would target and loot the cigarettes dealers and distributors. Meanwhile, Kot Lakhpat Police have arrested two members of a dacoit gang. The arrested suspects have been identified as Shoib Ali and Nasir. Police also recovered three stolen bikes and illegal weapons from their custody.

PU bus inaugurated

Punjab University (PU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has inaugurated a bus gifted by Hailey College of Commerce to provide the best transport facilities to the teachers, students and employees here on Monday. In this regard, a ceremony was organised in front of the VC office in which HCC Principal Prof Dr Hafiz Zafar Ahmed and others were present.