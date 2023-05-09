Digital municipal governance being developed: minister

LAHORE:Punjab Caretaker Local Government Minister Ibrahim Murad has informed that the caretaker government was leaving no stone unturned for materialising the concept of ‘digital municipal governance’ at the earliest.

For this purpose, online systems and mobile apps were being developed to facilitate citizens in order to submit various types of applications, register complaints pertaining to municipal services and to pay several fees levied by the government besides depositing bills of utility services without actually going outside of their homes, the minister said. A meeting to review the steps taken for the digitisation of the Punjab Local Government Department was held under the chairmanship of the Minister LG & CD Ibrahim Murad on Monday. Secretary LG Punjab Dr Irshad Ahmed and Special Secretary Parvez Butt also participated. Maryam Zaib, Senior Programme Manager of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) informed the meeting about the steps taken by PITB for the digitisation of Local Government Department. The meeting was told that the daily attendance rolls, postings and transfers, service record of employees and inquiries against them as well as other departmental proceedings etc of the employees of the Local Government Department were being digitized. For ensuring transparency, the contracts for the development projects of the LG&CD Department will now be awarded through e-tendering.