Medical screening for cops launched

LAHORE:The Lahore police have launched a medical screening programme to detect and treat any health issues faced by police officials and provide them with necessary medical assistance.In a statement issued here Monday, a spokesman for Lahore police said that medical camps have been established in six divisions of Lahore to cater to their health needs. These camps are equipped with necessary medical facilities and staffed by experienced medical professionals who are conducting health check-ups of police officials, the spokesman noted. The medical staff is screening the officials for any ailments or underlying health issues. The screening is followed by providing free medication and medical advice to the police officials, the spokesman added.
